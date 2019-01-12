Deputy President William Ruto gifted the new Kisumu Archbishop Philip Anyolo with a brand new Mitsubishi Pajero, that is meant to help him transverse across the western region.

The DP was fulfilling the promise he had made to the archbishop during his installation at the Uzima University grounds in Kisumu.

“We will ensure he gets a posh and latest make car that will enable him traverse the region doing God’s work.” DP Ruto said.

Ruto said that the gift is from the President and himself.

The archbishop also received a Toyota V8 Land Cruiser from the congregation as a show of appreciation for his long service.

Archbishop Philip Anyolo takes over from Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth who has served since 1990 and has since attained the Archbishop retirement age.

Other leaders in attendance at the ceremony included ODM Leader Raila Odinga, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula, governors Cornel Rasanga (Siaya), Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma) and Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay) among others.

Kisumu governor Anyang’ Nyong’o had also been in attendance but was rushed to hospital after falling ill.

Doctors have said that he is in stable condition but will remain in hospital for further observation.

