Milele FM radio host Alex Mwakideu is mourning the death of his sister, Emmy Mwakideu who passed away on Friday.

The presenter did not share details surrounding her death but said that he was grateful for the time they spent together.

“I just don’t have words to write. But still, I am grateful to God for the time you were with us. I will miss you so much. Rest with the Angels my sister Emmy Mwakideu,” he posted on Instagram.

Eunice was an upcoming gospel musician under the name Emmy Denice. She did covers to different kinds of music.

Fans have sent message of condolences and prayers to the family during this hard time.

His radio co-host Jalango had also traveled to upcountry to bury his uncle.

“Fam… this year has been so hard already! We are praying for a better one.” Jalango posted.

