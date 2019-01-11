Three people including former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe’s relative are in court for allegedly stealing a suitcase full of money between December and January.

In the suitcase was at least Sh15 million that the suspects used to buy animals, cars and homes.

The relative of the 94 year old ex head of state, Constantia Mugabe is said to have had access to his Zvimba home.

The other two; Johanne Mapurisa and Saymore Nhetekwa were Mugabe’s employees at the time of the theft.

Mapurisa spent her cut on a Toyota Camry and a $20,000 house while Nhetekwa spent hers on a Honda and livestock, state prosecutor Teveraishe Zinyemba told Chinhoyi magistrates court.

According to AFP, a fourth suspect is still at large. The three have however been released on bail.

Read: Vera Sidika Shames Ex Lover Otile Brown For His Lack Of Bedroom Skills (Photos)

Mr Mugabe was ousted in 2017 and has for the past couple of months been in Singapore for specialized healthcare.

Reports indicate that the ex president has been having difficulties walking.

It is not clear whether he was at home at the time of incident.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...