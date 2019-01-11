Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is yet to announce the name of the new Nairobi Deputy Governor.

Addressing reporters from Mombasa, Sonko noted that he indeed was ready to appoint the next DG but has received a letter from NASA recommending former Wiper candidate for Nairobi Woman Representative Rahab Wangui.

Sonko announced that he is consulting with stakeholders before making an announcement which will be made in the next 2-3 weeks.

“I shall not be forwarding the name of my Deputy Governor nominee today to allow for more consultations. I will nominate them at the earliest possible time after consultations,” he said.

He has however announced the names of new county executive committee members days after the resignation of Education CEC Janet Muthoni Ouko.

Lucy Mulwa has been appointed to the Youth and Gender docket, Stella Bosire is the new Health CEC, Mohammed Dagane as Roads CEC, Larry wambua as Water and Agriculture CEC, Winfred Kathangu as Finance CEC, Paul Kahiga AS Public Service CEC, Sanjeev Kaur as Education CEC and Newton Munene as ICT, Communication and E-Government CEC.

Charles Kerich has retained his position as Lands CEC.

In 2018, Sonko named former Nairobi governor aspirant Miguna Miguna as the DG, replacing Polycarp Igathe who quit a year ago.

Miguna’s name was rejected by city ward representatives and sent back to the governor for “further validation.”

