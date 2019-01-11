Kenyan musician Hubert Nakitare aka Nonini is calling out Kenyan musicians who have been quiet during the Play Kenyan Music debate.

Nonini has termed them as sellouts because they are afraid to offend their friends by speaking the truth yet they are not standing for themselves or for future artists in the least.

“And then we have Kenyan musicians who like sitting on the fence whenever any meaningful industry discussions are taking place so they don’t lose their friends. A bunch of sell outs. We see you,” he said.

Musicians have been urging media houses to play more Kenyan music as they speak up about not getting so much support from local media houses.

The discussion started after Khaligraph Jones promised to take 10 Kenyan media personalities to Nigeria in an all expense paid trip to see if they really have fans there.

However, Jalang’o has called on artists like Sauti sol to mentor upcoming and continuing artists on ethics of becoming a business-minded musician.

The comedian has also organized a meeting for artists, media personalities and DJs at KICC where they will discuss a way forward on how to promote the Kenyan music industry.

