Njoro MP Charity Kathambi Chepkwony was pushed to tears after meeting with former MP Joseph Kiuna . The two traded accusations after violence erupted in Njoro leaving one person dead.

Kiuna had claimed that the attack was planned three weeks before it happened. He said that the theft was not linked to cattle theft but arose from other issues which he failed to disclose.

Ms Kathambi turned on Kiuna question why the former MP failed to report the plan for the cattle theft to the police if he knew about it.

“Kiuna should explain why he knew about a planned crime but did not share any information with police. I am surprised that someone was hiding information that has caused the death of a young man,” stated Kathambi.

Kathambi also accused Kiuna of incitement against communities against each other. The police had to intervene before the meeting.

The Nakuru county commissioner Joshua Nkanantha however warned the politician against inciting the communities.. He said that the police in the are were treating the incident as theft and downplayed politics.

“We treat this as robbery and not a community issue. We’ll not tolerate incitement. We’ve summoned politicians to come and tell us what they know,We have launched investigations.”” he said.

Two of the 10 stolen sheep were recovered.

