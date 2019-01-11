Former Molo Member of Parliament Joseph Kiuna and Dennis Mtai, both of whom are wanted over hate speech remarks, have been ordered to surrender at the nearest police station.

Mutai has been trending for the better part of the week over a tweet he made saying that the 2007/8 scenario of post election violence would repeat itself in case President Uhuru Kenyatta ‘betrayed’ Deputy President William Ruto in the Presidential poll.

“Our attention has been drawn to some Tweets supposedly issued by a named individual issuing threats to ingnite inter-ethinc clashes akin to what occured in 2007/8 in parts of the country. Let it be known to all that we are taking these threats as a serious matter, and that we are working with the NCIC with a view to dealing with the persons involved in accordance with the law,” tweeted the National Police Service in connection to Mutai’s remarks.

On the other hand, a clip of Kiuna has been doing rounds online where the former legislator says that they (Kikuyus) would defend themselves and are not cowards.

In a statement today, the National Cohesion and Integration and Commission (NCIC) warned that it would not hesitate to take action against such utterances meant to incite Kenyans.

This comes as the 2022 succession politics have been making headlines, with the ruling party Jubilee showing cracks over the same.

A section of Mt Kenya leaders have been quoted saying that they have no political debt with DP Ruto, which has crossed Ruto allies the wrong way.

Led by former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and Nyeri Town MP Ngujiri Wambugu, the leaders say that Ruto’s ascension to the top seat will be pegged to his current performance as a Deputy President, but not political debts.

On their side, Ruto allies say that there was an agreement that would see Ruto clinch Presidency through Jubilee Party, with the blessings of President Kenyatta and Mt Kenya leaders.

Others who have been roped into the debate include Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika. Tuju holds that Ruto will not be Jubilees automatic candidate, while Kihika holds that Ruto has all it takes to be the President.

Former Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe found himself on the wrong side, after saying that Ruto is not eligible to contest for presidency come 2022. He was forced to resign from his position, but still held his opinion and has since vowed to go to the Supreme Court in a bid to stop Ruto.

