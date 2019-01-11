Radio presenter Massawe Japanni is unhappy after bumping into a video of Betty Kyallo dancing and blushing as Khaligraph Jones spit lyrics to his “stick” freestyle.

In a video doing rounds online, Betty could hardly make eye contact or stand still as the Mazishi crooner spit the explicit lyrics.

The Radio Jambo presenter posted the video on Instagram wondering how she is supposed to announce the song on radio, especially with the debate on play Kenyan music going around.

“How do I even back announce this song on-air???? Support Kenyan music activists leteni opinions na mawe.. @bettymuteikyallo what’s there to dance to? NON..NON..NONSENSE!!!” she captioned.

While many felt that the song is truly explicit others felt that Massawe should play this type of Kenyan music as she does the rather explicit Tanzanian music.

Kenyan artists have been calling for more airplay in the media and from DJs yet many argue that their music is substandard.

Radio host and comedian Jalang’o has been heavily involved in the discussion by urging artists to produce better music so they can receive airplay.

Last year, DJ Pinye faced fire for sharing that he did not play some artists because he felt that their music was mediocre.

Many artists threw stones at him and called him names for ‘blocking their blessings’ of breakthrough in the music industry.

Musician DNA even went ahead and released a diss track aimed at hitting back at DJ Pinye but the diss track came back more mediocre than any music that DNA has ever released before.

While many bashed him, some felt that DJ Pinye rightfully did what he had to do, to ensure that the music in rotation was quality music.

Artists like King Kaka and Sauti Sol go the extra mile to promote their music and put in the work.

Jalang’o hopes that artists will attend his meeting to discuss better ways to promote the Kenyan music industry and produce better.

