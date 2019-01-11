Levante shocked Barcelona 2-1 in the Copa Del Rey round of 16 first leg tie Thursday night.

The home side struck twice within the opening 20 minutes to take control of the contest.

Former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Countinho pulled one back from the penalty spot late on for the LaLiga leaders but Levante had done enough to secure the advantage.

Barcelona found themselves a goal behind after just four minutes with Erick Cabaco rising to head home past Jasper Cilessen.

The home side doubled their lead soon after with Borja Mayoral, on loan from Real Madrid, spinning past Jeison Murillo to fire low into the far corner.

Arsenal target Denis Suarez was brought on however and won his side’s penalty with six minutes remaining after a superb individual run down the inside right channel.

Coutinho, underwhelming on what was his first start since December’s Champions League draw with Tottenham, stepped up to convert from 12 yards but there was to be no late rally from the visitors.

