Former president Daniel Arap Moi’s aide Joshua Kulei has been implicated in a Sh65 million scandal at the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC).

On Thursday a court heard that a company associated with the suspect received Sh5 million for services not rendered.

Appearing before senior Principal Magistrate Felix Kombo, the witness, David Kang’ara who was also the investigating officer said that he obtained information from a bank indicating that Ashar Limited received the above mentioned monies.

The company had apparently rendered engineering and foundation laying services on behalf of East Africa Gas Company limited (EAGC), a claim that has since been proven to be false.

Ashar Limited and Sian Enterprises received Sh5,999,890 from EAGC for paying land rates and assessment fees on behalf of them.

Also accused of defrauding the state owned corporation is former KPC Managing Director Ezekiel Komen and Prakash Bhundia a sum of Sh65,272,727 in 1999.

Komen is said to have authorized the fraudulent payments.

Mr Kulei has also been charged with obtaining Sh17.9 million through the sale of public land in Mombasa to a private firm, Gas Company Ltd.

The first Sh12 million payment was received in Nairobi and a Sh5.9 million payment was under false pretense.

In the past year the corporation has been rocked by scandals with the latest on forcing the Managing Director Joe Sang to step aside.

Read: DCI Summons Joe Sang, 11 Others Over Ksh70 Billion Loss At Kenya Pipeline

He was alongside four others arrested on December 7, 2018 over the loss of funds during the construction of Sh1.9 billion Kisumu oil jetty.

The others were company secretary Gloria Khafafa, head of procurement Vincent Cheruiyot, procurement manager Nicholas Gitobu and general manager in charge of infrastructure Billy Aseka.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...