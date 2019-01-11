Ministry of Education has extended the reporting date for Form One students to Friday next week, January 18 to allow 100 per cent transition.

In a circular to all education officials, Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said the decision was influenced by school heads and parents who were concerned about the low turn out in schools.

“To ensure 100 per cent transition is attained, and the need to give every child an opportunity, the Ministry of Education has extended the reporting date.

All schools – both public and private – are directed to upload all admitted students’ names into Nemis system immediately,” PS Kipsang said.

The exercise was supposed to end today, January 11.

1,052,364 students are expected to join secondary schools. The ministry has insisted that all admissions must be done digitally through the NEMIS system to help “secure factual and accurate information for proper planning and budget allocation.”

