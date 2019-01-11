Kenya’s matatu culture has evolved over time from the seven a side matatus to the vibrant minibuses that are sometimes a tad chaotic and loud but is still the most preferred mode of transport.

The name was coined from the 30 cents fare charged for any destination within Nairobi. Matatu means three in Kikuyu.

The Kenya Bus Service was first of its kind, running the show within the city. The services were orderly complete with a timetable and sixty years later, the transport industry might be chaotic and an extortionists’ arena but is at the same time a multi-billion shilling industry that has created employment for many.

It is in the 1950s when matatus then known as “pirate taxis” became a force to reckon with fully equipped with makangas who acted in a similar fashion as the colonial guards.

These were some of the earliest buses in the 50s and 60s..#MatatuCulture pic.twitter.com/VWVu5QuwMn — Ndeithi Kariuki (@ndeithikariuki) January 10, 2019

In the 1960s came the Coast Bus then shortly after was Coast Bus Herbal. It is around this time that Kenya gained its independence but with it came the banning of at least 100 matatus by Transport and Licensing Board chairman J.K. Gatuguta.

Most plied the Jericho, Maringo, Kaloleni, Mbotela, Jerusalem, Hamza, Makadara, and Makongeni routes while trying to avoid the police.

Country buses were operational but could not pick and drop passengers within the Central Business District (CBD). The City Council had issued a ban because their Kenya Bus business was being threatened.

Then Minister for Power and Communications Ronald Ngala introduced strict rules governing the public transport industry. He went as far as issuing a night travel ban for lorries. It is then that he was summoned to State House by then President Jomo Kenyatta.

For city commute, these were the options in the 70s and 80s. #MatatuCulture pic.twitter.com/Uc5n8uJrFV — Ndeithi Kariuki (@ndeithikariuki) January 10, 2019

The new entrant into the industry was the seven a side pick ups and the Ford Transit matatus which posed a threat to the already thriving KBS.

And these were the new entrants in the city commute business to challenge the buses, the seven-a-side pickup and the Ford Transit matatus, mostly plying Eastlands to industrial area. My dad had one of each. #MatatuCulture pic.twitter.com/ydTdAqxtaU — Ndeithi Kariuki (@ndeithikariuki) January 10, 2019

In 1972, police sought to kill off the industry describing the pirate taxis as “uninsured, unhygienic, unlicensed and dangerous” to users.

It is in 1973 however that matatus were recognized as a public mode of transport.

In 1980, President Daniel Arap Moi introduced the Nyayo Bus Service threatening KBS’ monopoly.

Enter Nyayo Bus Service. The less said the better… Images ©John Veerkamp #MatatuCulture pic.twitter.com/z4xi3m2Aek — Ndeithi Kariuki (@ndeithikariuki) January 10, 2019

But Nyayo Bus service could not meet its objective leading to the revival of KBS which was rebranded to Kenya Bus Express and later Stage Coach.

When the Nyayo Bus Service was unable to meet it's objectives, money was spent on reviving the ailing KBS, which was rebranded as Kenya Bus Express.. And later StageCoach #MatatuCulture pic.twitter.com/tuK50TcPdZ — Ndeithi Kariuki (@ndeithikariuki) January 10, 2019

With the 90s came flashy, loud matatus like Total Madness with the cool grafitti and an even flashier interior.

Matatus are now constantly trying to out do each other on a daily basis.

The public transport industry has been under threat since time immemorial when police started to take bribes from them up until now.

In 2004 under the leadership of then Transport minister John Michuki, matatus were required to install safety belts, speed governors but police saw this as an opportunity to extort matatu owners.

Only last year were the regulations re-introduced by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

It's no longer just about transporting people from point A to B, it's it's own culture. @MatwanaCulture sums it up well on their handles. Check out the YouTube channel. #MatatuCulture pic.twitter.com/OKe2KslUAW — Ndeithi Kariuki (@ndeithikariuki) January 10, 2019

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...