The where drama in Makutani after Tiaty MP William Kamket and his Baringo South counterpart Charles Kamuren fought over who should speak first in an event that was attended by Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa.

Kamket started the drama when he grabbed the microphone from Kamuren stating that Makutani was part of his constituency and he was the one to talk first.

He faulted the Master of Ceremony for not following protocol on who should should speak first. Kamuren also stated that the area was within his jurisdiction and demanded to speak first.

Kamuren told off the Tiaty legislator before storming off the stage. The Governor Stanley Kiptis tried to mediate the issue but Kamket told The Baringo South MP to go sought the boundary issue with the IEBC.

The event had to abruptly come to an end and the CS did not accomplish his goal of distributing iron sheets.

