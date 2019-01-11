Football star Dennis Oliech was recently dumped by his girl friend after she declared him a ‘community boyfriend’. Paulah Mumia said that Gor Mahia’s latest signee was unfaithful and selfish.

Ms. Mumia dumped Oliech on instagram posting she took care of him when he was broke but when he got money sought other ladies. The post has since pulled down.

“Some men are very useless! You will take care of them when they are broke but when they get money they look for whores . I hate you, ” she wrote

“Never even think about me ever! Other men are busy investing, you’re busy investing on women,” she continued

When contacted by the Nairobian Mumia said that she did not want to speak about Oliech as she was done with him and was focusing on her life . The 25 year old TV producer said that she had met Dennis the Menace on Facebook but she did not know who he was as she was not a football fan.

She said that the met face to face in 2014. . Dennis Oliech has been rumored to date various women between 2014 and 216. He was rumored to be dating singer Avril and Nasra Salim (Meg C).

The footballer has been known to live large and entertain various ladies . Socialite Pendo Stacy also claimed that she had been dating Oliech. Claims that Oliech denied stating that he did not know who she was.

