Chipukeezy’s ex-girlfriend, Vivian Mandera has revealed her growing baby bump just months after breaking up with her comedian boyfriend.

The two dated for a while and even got engaged in 2015 but broke up towards the end of 2018.

The couple deleted all their photos together off their social media and even unfollowed each other.

Kerry who once worked as Chipukeezy’s manager posted a photo of herself holding her baby bump, barely months after walking away from each other.

Read: Lilian Muli Declares Herself Single, Terms Baby Daddy ‘Community Husband’

“🤰🏻👶🏻❤️😌 We are already in love,” she captioned.

Even though Kerry has not revealed who her baby daddy is, she had previously implied that her Fiance was stolen from her.

NACADA boss Chipukeezy did not reveal the main cause of their breakup but shared that they had come to a mutual agreement to go their separate ways.

“We moved on because there is more to life than just love and relationships. People should stop speculating things, but instead let her move on with her life. She is free to be out there and get other people… it was a peaceful agreement,” he said.

Also read: Former Crossover Presenter, Faith Muturi Welcomes Baby Number Two

Chipukeezy has also moved on to another relationship with a girl identified as Agnes Kibanja.

The comedian threw her a lavish birthday party at a club this past weekend and things seem to be going well between them.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...