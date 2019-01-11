Singer Brown Mauzo has been rushed to the hospital.

The Nitulize hitmaker is apparently is critical condition but what ails him still unknown.

In a video, Mauzo is wheeled into an unidentified hospital on a wheelchair.

A blog reports that his uncle answered their phone calls to the singer but remained cagey about what really ails him.

“Brown is not feeling well right now but he will tell you whatever he is going through after a he wakes up. I’m not the right person to disclose such information,” the uncle is quoted by Kiss.

While 2019 might have kicked off on the right note for some, for the Coast based singer things have not been rosy.

Mauzo was apparently dumped by his longtime girlfriend. According to those privy to the details, he had taken time off his career to try and build something with the now ex girlfriend.

His friends say that he had invested a lot into the relationship which explains the heartbreak that led him to release Kizunguzungu four days ago.

On social media, he said: “Kuna watu hawana mapenzi kabisa. Unaweza ukampenda mtu ila asipendeke kabisa.”

The woman was allegedly cheating on Mauzo with a much older man.

