Arsenal fans should not expect any permanent January deals in the on-going transfer window.

This is according to the Gunners’ coach Unai Emery who insists that the club can only secure loan deals this January.

The Emirates-based side were reported to near a deal for Barcelona’s midfielder Denis Suarez but the 46-year old Spaniard tactician has cast doubt in a possible deal by saying.

“I don’t know how his situation is but I know the club is working for the possibility of players who can help us with this condition (on loan).”

The English giants are currently injury stricken with the defense being the most affected docket.

