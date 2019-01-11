Over 50 people are recuperating at Longisa County Referral Hospital in Bomet after they took poisoned food in a funeral service. Among them are 12 children.

It is also reported that over 200 others were treated in their homes in connection to the same, at Tabook Village in Mutarakwa Ward, Bomet.

It is reported that the villagers started experiencing stomach pain, diarrhea and vomiting immediately after eating rice and beef in the funeral.

County Executive Committee member in charge of medical services and public health Joseph Sitonik said those admitted were in stable condition.

“All of them are improving and out of danger, they are being monitored by doctors in a special ward created to take care of them. This is clearly food poison that may have occurred as a result of contamination either during preparation or service of the food,” said Sitonik.

Investigations have been launched to find the cause of the poisoning.

