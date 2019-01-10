Elected women leaders on Thursday unveiled a movement in support of the March 9 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The movement was unveiled at the Serena Hotel by Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru, Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, Homa Bay’s Gladys Wanga and Kisumu’s Roas Buyu.

The Embrace movement will campaign against divisive politics and instead urge the people to unite as was illustrated by the head of state and Odinga.

“We stand with Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta in rejecting early campaigns that have polarized the country and opening wounds when elections are three years away. Let us focus on uniting the country, the Big 4 Agenda.

Going forward, as women leaders, we intend to move together to all parts of the country to support, peace, unity and the war on corruption,” Ms Waiguru said.

Homa Bay’s Wanga noted that women and children are the most affected when there is chaos during the electioneering period hence the birth of the movement.

Her sentiments were echoed by Ms Buyu who said, “We want a strong Kenya. The women of Kenya have suffered enough. Henceforth, we will be the protectors of unity in Kenya.”

There has been a war of words between former Jubilee vice chair David Murathe, the party’s secretary general Raphael Tuju and leaders close to Deputy President William Ruto who has made it clear that he intends to run for the country’s top seat come 2022.

Murathe and Tuju have said that the DP’s Jubilee party presidential ticket is not automatic and will be subject to a vote.

Speaking from the Jubilee House on Wednesday, Tuju said that the unease within the party was due to ethnic based politics with a couple of individuals yet to fully endorse the handshake.

“What has now become known as the handshake or building bridges initiative is infidelity with what is captured in the very first page of the Jubilee Party constitution which requires every true Jubilee member to embrace the mission and vision of a Kenya for all Kenyans,” he said.

President Kenyatta has on numerous occasions asked leaders to shun 2022 politics and instead focus on development and uniting the Kenyan people.

