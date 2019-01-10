Manchester United’s caretaker boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has informed Marcus Rashford that he is now the Red Devils number one striker according to Daily Star.

The 21-year old is now top of the pecking order ahead of Belgian Romelu Lukaku who cost the club £75m on his arrival from Everton. The English forward has impressed the Norwergian tactician with his improved form since he arrived from Molde to replace Jose Mourinho.

In the last four league games that he has started ahead of the former Chelsea man, Rashford has scored three goals convincing the legendary Solskjaer that he is the right man upfront for the Carrington based side. The 43-year old tactician uses the Manchester academy graduate in a central role unlike his predecessor, Mourinho, who used him in a wide role.

The Red Devils have been enjoying a warm weather training in Dubai ahead of their return to league action against Tottenham Hotspur in Wembley on Sunday.

