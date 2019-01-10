It is confirmed that Arsenal’s midfielder, Aaron Ramsey will move to Juventus on free transfer when his contract expires with the club at the end of the season.

The 28-year old’s ten year stay with the Gunners end in the Summer and a pre-contract deal of £36m in five years has been signed with the Serie A champions.

The Welsh star is expected to pocket £7.2m annually with a weekly wage of £140,000 making him Bianconerri second most top earner.

Ramsey will only be second to Cristiano Ronaldo but ahead of conspicuous stars such as paolo Dybala and Douglas Costa in the wage scheme.

The former Wales captain has been promised a significant role in the club implying that he is likely to be a central figure in a three man midfield preferred by Max Allegri.

