ODM leader Raila Odinga put former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga on blast for his failed role in fighting corruption, during his tenure.

Speaking at a public lecture by Ford Foundation President at the Nairobi University on Thursday, Raila faulted the Kenyan Judiciary system for not being helpful in the war against corruption.

In his discussion, he mentioned the former Chief Justice who was in the audience and called out his office for having a system that aided graft suspects to get away with their crimes.

“The former chief justice talked about corruption which is everywhere across the world. The only difference is what happens when it is discovered, in other countries, culprits are arrested, prosecuted and punished,” Raila said.

“What the former chief justice is not telling you is the role that the Judiciary plays in this menace. Actually he was the head of Judiciary, is it fully participating in the war against graft? When culprits are arrested with evidence and presented in court, they are released on bail and allowed to go back to work,” he added.

Raila pointed out that the manner in which suspects were presented in court and would act as victims and later released on bail, helped them to interfere with evidence that would have helped in implicating them.

