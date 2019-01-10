Opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi has won presidential election that was held in the Democratic Republic Of Congo.

Provisional results show that Tshisekedi is leading against another opposition candidate Martin Fayulu, and the ruling coalition’s Emmanuel Chaudhary.

The head of DR Congo’s National Electoral Commission (CENI), Corneille Nangaa, said Mr Tshisekedi had received 38.5% of the vote and had been “provisionally declared the elected president”. He however said that this interim results could still be challenged.

The current president Joseph Kabila chose to step down after a 18 year stint at the Presidency . He took over the presidency after the death of his father Laurent Kabila . He was the youngest African presidency.

Kabila promised his Nation that his would be the first peaceful handover since the country got it independence in 1960. However there have been rumors that Tshisekedi had held talk with Kabila hence prompting his win.

Anti-riot police had already been deployed in Kinshasa to qualm any riots that would arise.

