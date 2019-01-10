Naivasha estate residents were in shock as a mother and two pastors exhumed the body of her dead daughter.

The unidentified woman arrived in Karati village in the company of her sister and two clergymen seeking to bring the girl back to life.

The wailing mother said her daughter had not died but was mistakenly buried following an accident a month ago.

Witnesses said that the deceased’s mother was in denial and depressed after losing her only child.

After digging up the girl’s remains, the four started praying for her to rise from the dead, attracting a huge crowd.

There was drama however when the area chief Samuel Ng’ang’a arrived with police officers and had the woman, pastors and her sister arrested.

What they were doing, he said, was illegal. The remains were taken to Naivasha Hospital mortuary.

“The woman is yet to come to terms with the loss of her daughter and some men who claim to be religious leaders have taken advantage of the situation,” Ng’ang’a said.

