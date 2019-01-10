Empire cast actor Morroco Omari, popularly know as Tariq Cousins in the cast of Empire, is currently in Kenya for an acting workshop at Kenyatta University targeting Kenyan film actors and directors.

The actor who has expanded his career as a producer, writer and film director will hosting a free workshop in Kenya and in Uganda at the Makerere University.

The training is scheduled for today 10th and 11th January at the Kenyatta University where he hopes to impact the film industry in Kenya and hopefully work with them in future.

“The stories in Africa are so rich and there are so many stories that need to be told. In America, we kind of live in a bubble, so many hospital shows, police shows and we got bored. When I come to Africa and I hear all these stories and I’m like ‘that should be a movie, or that should be a show.’ I’m inspired, as an artist because I am learning something new.” Morroco Omari said at Fairmont the Norfork.

So far the actor has toured the Nairobi National Park courtesy of Bonfire adventures and visited hotels such as The Lord Erroll, and Fairmont The Norkfolk.

