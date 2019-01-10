DP Ruto ally and Meru senator Mithika Linturi has revealed the source of the political turmoil within the Jubilee party stating that it stemmed from the decision to merge URP and TNA parties.

He said that the recent outbursts by some leaders against the Deputy President from the party was not unexpected. Linturi said that the patience and political maturity of DP Ruto was the one that held the party together.

“We have been aware of these manoeuvres and only the patience, diligence, political maturity and statesmanship of the DP has brought us this far,” Mr Mithika said.

He revealed that the tension from the two side started in 2013 as most of the members from URP believed that their party was more popular than TNA and that their political outfit could deliver any candidate to the presidency.

“This is why personally, many of my colleagues and I were opposed to the merger of United Republican Party (URP) and The National Alliance (TNA) in 2016,” he added

He however disclosed that DP Ruto insisted that separating the two parties would be a disaster. Linturi revealed that Mt. Kenya leaders did not agree with the merger but did not air their sentiments as they had no where else to go outside the merger arrangement.

There is a looming political separation between the two parties that formed the Jubilee coalition after former deputy party leader said that DP Ruto was not the guaranteed candidate in the 2022 election.

