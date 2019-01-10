Gor Mahia skipper Harun Shakava and defender Joash Onyango have been suspended indefinitely by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for misconduct.

The duo will stay out of continental football till their case is discussed by the CAF’s Disciplinary Board on 13th January in Cairo, Egypt.

They will therefore miss Sunday’s Confederation Cup playoffs round first leg fixture against Cameroon’s New Stars de Douala at the Kasarani Stadium.

The disciplinary issues surrounding the two defenders came about in a CAF Champions League knock-out match against Lobi Stars in Enugu, Nigeria last month.

As described in a letter dated 29th December 2018 addressed to the club, CAF says there were quite a number of incidences on the pitch that called for centre referee’s action where six Gor Mahia players were cautioned and Lobi Stars too getting into referee’s book.

Gor Mahia lost the ill tempered match 3-0 to crash out of the competition on away goal’s rule.

“We remind you that the referee report is authoritative regarding incidences that occurred on the field of play. The referee reported to the Disciplinary Board that the following player(s) was (were) cautioned – Samuel Onyango, Jacques Tuyisenge, Joash Onyango, Haron Shakava, Mustafa Francis and Humphrey Mieno,” stated the part of the letter.

“Reports indicate that player no. 12 Joash Onyango came towards the referee at the end of the match and insulted him with abusive language.

“Furthermore, the goalkeeper of Lobi Stars, John Lawrence (16) slapped player no. 18 Haron Shakava of Gor Mahia who then went to kick back the goalkeeper. The referee was about to show them red cards yet the referees were evacuated by the police due to the pitch invasion.

“Therefore you are kindly requested to note that both Gor Mahia players no. 12 and no. 18 are provisionally suspended from taking part in CAF inter-clubs matches until the submission of the case to CAF Disciplinary board in its next meeting (January 13).

Gor Mahia will have to work with the available centre-backs in Charles Momanyi, Pascal Ogweno and Joachim Oluoch in the Sunday’s match.

