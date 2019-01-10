Comedian Eric Omondi is known to leave people in stitches with his funny imitations and comedy stints online.

On Wednesday, Eric posted another hilarious video, imitating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at his birthday party earlier this week.

The video shows Eric imitating Raila’s dance and Chipukeezy acting as President Uhuru Kenyatta as they pass each other dancing partners.

“Niko na madem leta Mzinga…Baba alikam through for his boy na boy wake akarudisha mkono..Sasa hiyo ndio handshake,” wrote Eric Omondi.

Read: Miss Chanty Gets Down To Diamond’s Sema Nawe (Video)

Here’s the video:

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...