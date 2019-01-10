The OG Khaligraph Jones had K24 presenter Betty Kyallo blushing as he spat rhymes to his rather X-rated hit, Stick.

In a video doing rounds on the interwebs, Ms Kyallo can hardly make eye contact or stand still as the Mazishi crooner wowed her with his genius lyrical prowess.

Jones posted the video on his Instagram page but later took it down for unknown reasons.

The song talks about pleasuring a woman after being away from her for so long.

“Nakuja kukupiga miti, I know you are yearning for this, ju sa ishapita ka wiki. Usijali mambo itakuwa fiti,” the song goes.

Here is the video:

View this post on Instagram Khaligraph akiendelea hivi atagonga Betty very soon… A post shared by Urban News (@urbannews254) on Jan 10, 2019 at 5:49am PST

While the two do really look good together, Betty told Parents Magazine that she is not looking to date a celebrity owing to her past experiences with men.

She once dated Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and was married for six months to NTV’s Dennis Okari.

“I have met so many nice guys but I’m still hesitant because of my past experience. I am being intentionally patient just to get someone who I feel ideal for me and not a celebrity,” she said.

Khaligraph on the other hand just started dating a woman by the name of Georgina Muteti. This was after breaking up with rapper girlfriend Karimi Muriungi alias Miss Cashy.

Rumour had it that Miss Cashy cheated on the rapper. She gave birth a couple of months ago to a lovely baby.

