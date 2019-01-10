Keroche Breweries heiress, Anerlisa Muigai turned 31 years old on Wednesday in an intimate dinner where she celebrated with her boyfriend and close friends.

As she is known, Anerlisa goes for elegance and class with her parties. Last year she held an all white with a touch of gold, star-studded party in her parents home.

She recently shared that she has learnt a lot in her journey and has grown from paying attention to what people say about her. She says that her only regret is caring what people would say about her in her younger years.

Anerlisa said that she is looking forward to being 31 years old as she has become wiser and focused.

Her boyfriend Ben Pol wished her a happy birthday, wishing her happiness and long life.

“Happy Birthday My Love @anerlisa .. Words Cannot Explain How Much I Love You 💞, Nakutakia Maisha Marefu Na Furaha. May All Your Dreams Come True.. #MyQueen 🙏🏽❤😘💞💕” he captioned.

