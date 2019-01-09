AFC Leopards Organizing Secretary Timothy Lilumbi and the club will face disciplinary action for assaulting referee George Mwai, the Kenyan Premier League has announced.

Lilumbi alongside a section of the club’s fans were video taped beating up the ref after their Sunday’s draw against Nzoia Sugar at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

They were angered by the referee’s decision to allow Nzoia’s equalizer deep into the added time which saw the match end 1-1.

“Following review of the Referee’s and Match Commissioner’s reports from the SPL 2018-19 Round 6 match between AFC Leopards SC and Nzoia Sugar FC, it has been found an AFC Leopards official, Mr. Timothy Lilumbi, together with some members/supporters of AFC Leopards assaulted the match’s referee and the first assistant referee.

Kenyan Premier League has zero tolerance on assault against match officials and as such has instituted disciplinary proceedings against Mr Lilumbi and AFC Leopards before the Independent Disciplinary & Complaints Committee (IDCC),” KPL’s statement reads.

The case will come up for hearing on Friday, January 11, 2019, from 10:00 am at the KPL Headquarters.

On Monday, the Football Kenya Federation president, Nick Mwendwa, demanded that Leopards produce the hooligans, who accosted and attacked the match official.

“Leopards, tusaidiane (let’s help each other) and let’s make it fast. Produce these shameless fellows beating a referee in broad daylight. I am appalled because for a while this behaviour had gone. It’s your home game and you have to do your job . No need to have stewards if you cannot. Very frustrating,” Nick tweeted, but to date that has not happened.

