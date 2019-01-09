The Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has dismissed speculations that the party is headed to a dead end following a political storm that is threatening the party unity.

In a state of the party address today, Tuju says that no party member should be vilified on the basis of their political opinion.

“No Kenyan should be vilified, hated, discriminated against on account of their tribe, gender or political persuasion. Jubilee represents every part of our country, every group in our nation and is committed to uniting Kenyans under a shared vision of peace, progress and prosperity Kenyans are ready for a more sophisticated political debate based on ideas and vision,” said Tuju.

In a bid to solidify party unity, Tuju announced that the party is embarked on a mission to launch Party Academy, opening of Party branches across the country and ensuring compliance with the requirements of the Political Parties Act.

He also announced plans of constructive engagements with party legislators both at the county and national level in a bid to put systems and conditions for the conduct of credible party elections.

The party has been facing a political storm emanating from within following renewed opposition of Rutos 2022 presidential candidature.

Led by former party vice chairman David Murathe, a section of leaders have been opposed to Ruto’s automatic candidature using the party. Another section allied to the DP has been rallying a call to institute Ruto as the automatic candidate for Jubilee in 2022.

Murathe, who spoke to a local daily yesterday said that those opposed to a Ruto candidature are planning a mass walkout from Jubilee and form a political outfit to block Ruto from ascending to power.

“We are ready to form a new coalition and I can tell you for sure it will crush Ruto and his group. I can tell him for free that he will be lucky to be an opposition leader,” said Murathe.

“We are dealing with a personality [Ruto] whom some of us believe is not suitable for that office. He has his supporters, we have our own people who are thinking alike. We will have these formations and Kenyans will select which one will work best for them,” he told KTN News.

This comes as the 13 affiliate parties that folded to form Jubilee decide to convene a crisis meeting next week to review the situation and map their next steps.

Tuju has been quoted severally terming the 2022 succession debate unnecessary, and at one time hinting that Ruto would not be Jubilee’s automatic candidate.

This irked Ruto allies, led by Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Hillary Koskei (Kipkelion East) and Caleb Kositany (Soi), who are now demanding for his resignation.

On the handshake, Tuju said that it was “in fidelity with what is captured in the very first page of the Jubilee Party constitution which requires every true Jubilee member to embrace the mission and vision of a Kenya for all Kenyans”.

