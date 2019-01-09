Former Kiambu governor William Kabogo while appearing said that there was no rebellion in Central Kenya, He said thee tension was a result of one or two people failing to to respect offices.

He revealed that some of the rebellious leaders were those who were missing a pay cheque after the hand shake as they lacked people to exchange the insults with.

Kabogo faulted some of the leaders from Central Kenya for not understanding their roles, he said that it was their job to lobby in parliament in order to bring development to their constituency. He also clarified that the president was responsible for the whole country and not only the Central region.

The former governor said that the handshake brought a sweet and sour mood to the country. He said that it was sweet in the sense that it brought political calmness. He asked the President to use the same muscle he was using on Raila on the Deputy President William Ruto to achieve development.

Kabogo categorically said that David Murathe was speaking for himself and did not represent the views of people from Central Kenya. He said that people were worried because they did not know how the would survive if DP Ruto ascended to power.

The former governor said that people should understand that the handshake was not only limited to Luos and Kikuyus but for the unity of the whole country.

Kabogo said that Mudavadi had the potential to become the president but said that he has to go to the field and convince Kenyans why he deserved the seat. He

He said that he has never thought of vying in Nairobi but said that things would never be the same again. e said that he would advise the current Nirobi governor on how to do things better.

Speaking on whether he would accept a Cabinet position h Kabogo threw a jibe at sports CS Echesa that he would not bring dancers to the country.

The politician said that if the confusion continued he may decide to introduce a third force and vie for the presidency. He said that he is also a Kenyan and if the factors were conducive for him he would consider offering himself to vie for the top seat.

