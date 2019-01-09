Otile Brown and Vera Sidika are back at it again. From exposing each other one to now spreading ‘fake’ rumors about each other.

While Vera was away, word was that Vera had closed down her beauty palour and fired all her workers because she could not sustain the business.

Upon coming back, Vera has been responding to the rumors and trying to quell the fire of rumors.

She accused one of her exes for being behind the rumors and argued that “people will always spread fake news when they want to see you fall.”

“@_xxnicolettaxx_ I was told that some ex was spreading these rumors. They wish. NEVER closed at all. Only on Christmas Day. People like it when they see u fall. So even when u ain’t falling they’ll force others to believe u have,” said Vera Sidika.

Otile Brown has now responded saying that he can never wish bad on anybody.

“…nishakosana na kuchukiana na watu ila sijawai mtakia mtu afeli kwenye maisha mana huo ni ushetani unapomuombea mtu asipate ata kula .. sikufunzwa ivo kabisa…” he said.

The Hi crooner says that Vera tries so much to paint him as a bad person yet she admittedly lowered her standards to date him, so what does that say about her?

He says that Vera tries so hard to please people yet the same people do not care about her.

Here is what he has to say:

“Kuna watu watadanganya ili kutengeza urafiki .. unanijua sinaga roho mbaya ..nishakosana na kuchukiana na watu ila sijawai mtakia mtu afeli kwenye maisha mana huo ni ushetani unapomuombea mtu asipate ata kula .. sikufunzwa ivo kabisa… Tofauti yangu na wewe ni kua unaniombea mabaya na kunisema vibaya kila kutwa kwenye group yenu ya WhatsApp wakati mimi mtulivu sana .. unapowashawishi watu kua mimi nimbaya kitabia ata kimaisha wakati sivyo ,watu wanakuchamba wewe kua vipi uka wai kua kwenye mapenzi na mtu kama mimi..kwa hivyo ata wewe thamani yako pia inashuka..usiishi kufuraisha watu hautawai enjoy maisha wala kua na furaha mana hao wanaishi maisha yao wakati wewe unajitahidi kua furahisha , ndio mana nimenyamaza na mengi ambayo yana nichoma moyoni na ningependa kuya sema nakujitetea ila najikaza mana ni baraka unapomfichia mtu uchi wake kwa hivyo ni heri nimpendeze Mwenyez Mungu kuliko Instagram.. Maisha yenyewe mafupi,kama hatupendani basi tusikwazane na kusemana kila kutwa kila mtu afate lake na maisha yaendelee…” he posted.

