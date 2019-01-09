Polish energy drink manufacturer Mutalo Group has opened a subsidiary in Kenya, after two years of testing the waters with its energy drink brand, Kabisa.

This firm ventured into Kenyan market two years ago, by importing the drink to the Kenyan market. The firm had promised to set a manufacturing plant in the country in a bid to share the cake of the growing local energy drink market.

The growth is attributable to increasing openings of gyms and health spas, according to a 2016 Soft Drinks Report by Euromonitor International.

According to the company management, the company has experienced a two-fold growth in African countries where it operates.

“It is a pleasure for us to enter the Kenyan market. We have received too many questions from the market about Kabisa. We call Kenya home because Kabisa fits this market like no other else. That’s why we decided to open our local office in Nairobi. Our customers love Kabisa because we use 100% natural sugar only and a range of vitamins that are crucial for the body (B2, B3, B5, B6 and B12).

We do not add any glucose syrup or harmful sweeteners. We use natural method of pasteurization and, all of these, make Kabisa a very high quality product,” says Mutalo Group CEO, Mr Tomasz Adam Nowowieyski.

The drink will sell in local outlets, supermarkets, bars, cafes and restaurants.

The company said its products are readily available in Europe other African countries as well as Asia and North America.

The drink will be packed in aluminum cans for durability and quality assurance.

