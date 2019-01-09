Msupa S has finally confirmed the rumored relationship with her producer, identified as Tommy Moto, months after constantly denying coming out to rubbish the claims.

The rapper posted a photo of themselves sharing a kiss online, with the caption “Me and my hubby”.

Last year, she dismissed rumors of dating her producer and being pregnant. She even posted a photo of herself to prove that she is not pregnant.

Today, she says that she is ready to get pregnant with a baby boy.

Achamak! God bless me with a baby boy this year. Be blessed with what you want too. Believe in God always pic.twitter.com/DyBZtVI6MY — Msupa S (@msupaSKenya) January 9, 2019

In another post, Msupa S has told Mseto East Africa presenter to stop flirting with her and let him know that she is in a relationship.

Through the thread of the post which has since been taken down, Msupa S accuses Willy M Tuva of preying on ladies in the entertainment industry.

