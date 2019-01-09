Egypt and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is the 2018 African Player of The Year for the second time on the bounce.

The 26-year-old, who becomes the first North African player to achieve the feat, beat Sadio Mane of Senegal and Gaban’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to the coveted title.

Salah was crowned during the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards held in Dakar – Senegal on Tuesday night.

“I have dreamt of winning this award since I was a child and now I have done so twice in a row,” said Salah.

The former AS Roma man scored 44 goals for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season as they reached the Champions League final.

He also scored twice for the Pharaohs at the Russia World Cup. Salah has thus far netted 16 times for the Reds across all competitions this season.

South Africa’s Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana was crowned the best in the women’s category.

