Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua ha said that she will be on the presidential ballot in 2022 after losing the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat in 2017.

“I am a future presidential candidate and it could be 2022. It could also be any time. I leave my options open,” Karua said at Citizen TV after being asked her to explain her future plans in the political arena.

The lawyer was previously on the presidential ballot in 2013 as the only female presidential candidate. She emerged sixth.

Read: High Court Dismisses Martha Karua’s Petition Against Anne Waiguru

She challenged men stating that the presidency was not a birth right of the male gender and women should not be written off as candidates for the top seat.

Karua sad that the country was in dire need of having a woman at the top seat as the country’s leadership structure needed it.

Martha Karua has previously dismissed Deputy President William Ruto’s bid to run for presidency stating that he was not fit for the job and therefore would not support him.

If Karua chooses to be on the ballot in 2022 he will be facing an array of new candidates such as Mombasa governor Hassan Joho, Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and the Deputy president William Ruto.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips