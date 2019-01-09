Gor Mahia have agreed to sell Humphrey Mieno to Ethiopian giant St. George FC subject to certain conditions.

The 29-year-old holding midfielder is a top January transfer target for the Horsemen, who have officially contacted K’Ogalo.

“They wrote to us and we have replied, spelling out conditions that we want met,” said Gor Mahia’s assistant Secretary General Ronald Ngala.

“If they meet our demands then we have no problem letting the player move,” added Mr Ngala.

The decision to okay Mieno’s move was taken during a recent executive committee meeting, according to Kahawa Tungu sources.

Mieno, who joined K’Ogalo in December 2017 after being axed by Tusker, still has two years left on his contract, giving the Kenyan champions an upper hand in the negotiations.

The player has not played in the past couple of games with head coach Hassan Oktay intimating to Kahawa Tungu sports desk that he is giving him time to settle.

Both Oktay and Ngala hold that the squad has enough depth to cover for Mieno in case the deal materializes.

“We have good players in the team so there’s no cause for alarm,” said Ngala.

In matches he missed, Lawrence Juma stepped in to partner Ernest Wendo in the heart of the midfield.

Gor Mahia take on Posta Rangers in a rescheduled league match today at the Kasarani Stadium before their Confederation Cup playoffs game against New Stars de Douala at the same venue on Sunday.

