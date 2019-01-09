Gor Mahia opponent in the Caf Confederation Cup playoffs round New Stars de Douala will arrive in Nairobi for the first leg of the encounter on Friday afternoon.

The match is set for this Sunday at the Kasarani Stadium starting 4.00pm with the return leg a week late in Limbe, Cameroon. The aggregate winner will qualify for the tournament’s group stage.

Speaking to a local TV station in Douala, New Stars deputy coach Patrice Fotso said they have a responsibility to represent their country despite the fact that they are a young team compared to Gor Mahia.

“We have our strength, we acknowledge the fact that our team is young and Gor Mahia is a historical club with huge success especially in Kenya, but we have our chance in this tie, which is what makes football interesting,” said Fotso.

“We have the responsibility to do it for Cameroon, we are representing Cameroon, our team may be young, but we have the fighting spirit, we have come a long way, thanks to that and it’s a Cameroonian character which we must show against a Gor Mahia side with big names likes Dennis Oliech,” he added.

New Stars have been keeping in shape ahead of the fixture despite the fact that Cameroonian season is yet to kick off and on Sunday beat Real Foot Academy 1-0 through danger-man Junior Ngongang Figo.

Ngongang is the leading tournament’s top scorer with five goals to his credit so far.

