Two men caused a scene during a game drive at the Masai Mara National Reserve when they got into an altercation.

The heated exchange was between a driver identified as John Lesian and a domestic tourist known as Hillary Murage.

From an amateur video doing rounds online, it is not clear why the two got into it but witnesses can be heard screaming at the Lesian.

So heated was the exchange that he (Lesian) slapped the tourist amid protests from other tourists.

Onlookers try to separate the two, driving each back into their respective tour van.

Moments after Murage leaves the scene, an agitated Lesian reaches into the car and takes out a machete. He then approaches Murage as if baying for blood.

Driver slaps, threatens domestic tourist with a machete at Maasai Mara National Reserve pic.twitter.com/NjpfO0907J — active citizen (@mikesyoka) January 9, 2019

