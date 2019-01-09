Dennis Oliech capped his full debut for Gor Mahia with the winning goal against Posta Rangers in the Kenyan Premier League on Wednesday.

K’Ogalo had taken the lead at the Kasarani Stadium through defender Charles Momanyi header from a corner kick but the Mailmen managed to respond with the leveler moments later.

Oliech, who was starting for the first time in his second game since signing for the Kenyan champions, restored the lead on the stroke of half time, firing home from inside the box.

Gor Mahia held on to the lead in the second half which was largely dominated with missed chances.

The victory moves the coach Hassan Oktay’s side to fifth on the log after six matches on ten points, four off leaders Mathare United.

Gor Mahia’s next outing Sunday at the same venue will be against Cameroon’s New Stars de Douala in the Confederation Cup playoffs round first leg fixture.

