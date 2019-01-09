Uganda and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango made the 2018 Africa’s Team of The Year.

Onyango alongside stars like double African Player of The Year winner Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang were voted for by their fellow players under FIFPro Africa.

The list was revealed during the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Awards held in Dakar, Senegal on Tuesday.

Africa Best XI: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns/Uganda), Serge Aurier (Tottenham/Ivory Coast), Medhi Benatia (Juventus/Morocco), Eric Bailly (Manchester United/Ivory Coast), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli/Senegal); Naby Keita (Liverpool/Guinea), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid/Ghana), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City/Algeria); Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/Egypt), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal/Gabon), and Sadio Mane (Liverpool/Senegal).

