CS Matiang’i announces new county and regional administrators. He said that the purpose of the reshuffle was to strengthen and enhance leadership in teams.

He deployed new regional commissioners for every region and county commissioners for every county.

Flora Mworora (Nairobi), Pauline Dola (Kisumu) and Wilson Wanyanga (Kiambu) are among those deployed to the head the various counties.

The reshuffle saw six women appointed to the positions

This new deployment comes one week after IG Boinet also appointed new police commanders

They included Marcus Ochola – Coast, Eunice Kihiko – Eastern, Judy Lanet – Central, Philip Ndolo – Nairobi, Edward Mwamburui – Rift Valley, Paul Soi – North Eastern, Vincent Makhoha – Nyanza and Rashid Yakub – Western.

The Inspector general said that the criteria for deployment was based on service, age, experience, gender and ethnic balance.

We have made numerous considerations in the renaming of the new commanders. We seriously looked at their service record, experience, age, region and gender parity. We shall be making another announcement with regard to county commanders,” Boinett said.

The reshuffle saw the police reforms that were launched by President Kenyatta last year come to fruition, In the reforms various post at the administration police we declared redundant after it was established that there was duplication of duties.

