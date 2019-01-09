A Rwandan model was on Tuesday killed by her domestic worker for unknown reasons.

Alexia Uwera Mupende, 35, was apparently stabbed to death by her 23 year old house maid at her father’s home Nyarugunga Sector, Kicukiro District in Rwanda.

News of her death first circulated on social media last night at around 9 pm and later confirmed by Rwanda Investigation Bureau spokesperson Modeste Mbabazi.

Mr Mbabazi could not however share details about the brutal murder but ensured the people that investigations were underway.

Born in Kenya, the deceased was the General Manager of a popular fitness centre in Kigali, Waka Fitness.

The model studied in Uganda and then Rwanda where she took up a course in Business Information and Technology.

She was apparently going to walk down the aisle some time in February.

The alleged killer’s whereabouts are still unknown.

