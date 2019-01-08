2019 is off to a great start for the Zumas after the former President Jacob Zuma and his fiancée Nonkanyiso Conco finally joined Twitter.

Conco is allegedly a director of a culture and youth development organisation aimed at protecting the cultural practices of young Zulu women and is about become Zuma’s fourth wife and to some the seventh.

The ousted head of state was lastly married to Gloria Ngema and in 2016 kicked his youngest wife Nompumelelo Ntuli out of their Nkandla home for planning to poison him and infidelity.

Now he’s on to the next, a 24 year old Conco who is not afraid to air her opinion.

The future Mrs Zuma joined Twitter on January 6 wishing South Africans a happy new year “on behalf of the Zuma family.”

Good morning South Africa on behalf of Zuma family we wish you a prosperous 2019, this year it's a game changer for us as me and hubby we are on this platform #ngiyabonga. pic.twitter.com/YfF0AUiG7d — MrsConcoJacobZuma (@MrsConcoZuma) January 7, 2019

In another tweet on January 7, she posted a picture of her lover, 76, describing him as “fit and fresh.”

My hubby is fit and fresh, I love you bae @PresJGZuma . pic.twitter.com/pIKZ7j7qmB — MrsConcoJacobZuma (@MrsConcoZuma) January 7, 2019

It did not take long for her to start warning Twitter users to mind their business and later aired her political opinion.

People don't have peace in twitter please mind your own business nihlukane nempilo zabanye abantu, ngijabulile ngiright ningenaphi? pic.twitter.com/WTaO5axvgT — MrsConcoJacobZuma (@MrsConcoZuma) January 7, 2019

You keep lying about my name @SundayTimesZA whose agenda are you serving? Are you unable to sell your newspaper without mentioning the Zuma name? I am still awaiting the title deed pic.twitter.com/GFia38g1Lo — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) January 7, 2019

Mr Zuma left office in February 2018 following immense pressure from his party African National Congress (ANC).

He has been in and out of court for fraud‚ corruption and racketeering charges.

Now in retirement, the former head of state is set to release a musical album featuring Grammy award-winning group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

The album, word has it will be released before the elections.

