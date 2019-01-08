Trans Nzoia Member of the county Assembly (MCA) Phyllis Njeri Mbogwa, has been arraigned in court after she was arrested for drunk driving while carrying her six month old child on the back seat.

Trans Nzoia West police boss Jackson Mwenga said that the county legislator was arrested after she refuse to take the alcoblow test. She was arrested on the Kitale -Eldoret road at the Kw Muthoni area.

“She was totally drunk at the time of arrest. She became very violent and arrogant abusing our officers,” Mwenga disclosed.

Her husband said that he had tried to stop her from leaving the house but she still left

I tried to stop her from driving while drunk but she refused only for her bodyguard to open the gate by force,” Kimani divulged.

Ms. Phylis denied the charge of drunk driving and was released on a cash bail of Sh.50000 which failed to pay and was remanded at the Kitale Farm prison. The MCA has allegedly been arrested several times with the same offense.

