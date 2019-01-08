Mt Kenya MPs are in support of President Uhuru Kenyatta and are appreciative of the work done for the region since he took power, a Mt Kenya leadership caucus has said.

In a statement signed by nominated MP Cecily Mbarire, the leaders take note of the ongoing exchange between a number of MPs and the President over the development of the region.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri and his Gatundu South counterpart Moses Kuria are some of the legislators accusing the head of state of neglecting the region that overwhelmingly voted for him both in 2013 and 2017.

The Mt Kenya leaders are however in agreement with Kenyatta that he is required to develop every part of the country without bias.

“That President Kenyatta’s constitutional mandate requires him to develop the whole country without any form of bias or discrimination,” the statement reads in part.

They also state that they have engaged the President “through a structured framework established late last year in Naivasha to lobby on issues related to our region’s socio-political and economic development.”

The two legislators have been scolded for disrespecting the president more so because they are elected under his party.

The parliamentary caucus also reiterated its unwavering support to President Kenyatta as he seeks to implement the Big Four Agenda and fight against graft.

“As stated in Naivasha we would like to reiterate our unwavering support ti H.E Presient Uhuru Kenyatta as he implements his Big Four Economic Agenda, unites the country through the Building Bridges Initiative and the Fight against corruption.”

While Moses Kuria has apologized for the “misconstrued remarks”, Ngunjiri intensified his campaign against Kenyatta’s “washenzi” slur by leading protests in Nakuru.

The legislator has since been arrested for incitement.

