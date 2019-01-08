Pamela Makotsi Sittoni has been appointed the Executive Editor in charge of Daily Nation even as the Nation Media Group (NMG) undertakes major changes on it editorial board.

Ms Sittoni was dispatched from The EastAfrican where she was the managing Editor.

The appointment was announced by the newly appointed NMG Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu, announcing that she will have a primary focus in promoting growth in circulation of the paper.

“Pamela first joined the Nation in 1993 and has edited The EastAfrican, among others. She will play a pivotal role in turning around the circulation of the Daily Nation, which will be her primary focus, policing integrity and enforcement of quality standards, the broader integration of print and digital processes and the redesign of our products,” says Mathiu in an internal memo.

She left NMG and was the Standard’s Managing Editor in 2005, before moving to work as a Communication Specialist at the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Kenya. She made a comeback to NMG in 2012.

She holds a degree in literature and anthropology and a post-graduate diploma in communication from the University of Nairobi and a Master’s degree in New Media, Democracy and Governance, from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom.

In the reshuffle, Saturday Nation Editor Ng’ang’a Mbugua has been appointed as the Business Daily Managing Editor and his place at the Saturday Nation taken over by Wayua Muli, who had been sent parking.

Mbugua will take the place of Ochieng Rapuro, who has been moved to The EastAfrican to replace Sittoni as the Managing Editor.

Former editorial manager at Business Daily has been moved to the position of Editor, Partnerships & Projects in a bid to strengthen commercial activities and new year projects for the paper.

Emmanuel Juma was retained as the Broadcasting Managing Editor, and so was Churchill Otieno as Head of Digital.

Others retained in their positions include Mike Owuor who will still serve as the Sunday Nation Editor and Peter Ngare on Taifa Leo.

