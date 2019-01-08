Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri is displeased about President Uhuru Kenyatta verbal attack on Mt Kenya leaders demanding for the development of the region.

The president referred to those MPs agitating for development projects as “washenzi” who should let him be.

“Wale wanatapatapa huko na siasa duni, sisi tumesema kwamba maendeleo haitakua inapatikana kwa sababu kiongozi ametoka pahali fulani. (Those moving around with cheap politics, we have decided that development will no longer be distributed according to region the President is from).”

In protest, the legislator led demonstrations on the streets of Nakuru in a t-shirt written “Mimi ni mshenzi. Je wewe mwana Kenya?”

Read: David Murathe Pushed Out In Jubilee Power Struggle

Ngunjiri was echoing Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s sentiments.

According to Kuria, the region is in need of development as much as every other part of country.

Responding to the President’s remarks, the lawmaker said: “H.E the President is 100 per cent right…we need development in every corner of this country. It is in that spirit and in line with the President’s position that I believe Mt Kenya also deserves development just like any other region.”

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...